Suryakumar Yadav has already confirmed his place for T20 World Cup, believes Sanjay Manjrekar

"I think he has already confirmed his ticket to Australia. We have seen a lull in a lot of players' performances. Rishabh Pant, for example, but I doubt whether they will drop him for that big-ticket event to Australia," Manjrekar told Sports18.

"So Suryakumar Yadav has already proved his worth beyond any doubt. So, injury notwithstanding, I see him having that one seat confirmed on that flight to Australia."