Suryakumar Yadav has already confirmed his place for T20 World Cup, believes Sanjay Manjrekar

Today at 3:45 PM
When asked if India's upcoming Ireland tour would be Suryakumar Yadav's stern test for a spot in the next T20 World Cup, Sanjay Manjrekar has stated that the stylish batsman has already confirmed his place for the next big-ticket event. Suryakumar has played 14 T20Is and scored 351 runs at 165.56.
India boast of having a pool of quality batsmen at present who have the ability to step up in the next T20 World Cup, taking place in Australia later this year. One of them is Suryakumar Yadav, who will be contending for a place in the middle order, alongside Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and many others. The star Mumbai Indians batter has already impressed in his 14-match-old T20I career, aggregating 351 runs at an average of 39, striking at 165.56.
Suryakumar is not included in India squad for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. However, the 31-year-old has been included in India's forthcoming Ireland tour, where Hardik Pandya will be leading the nation for the first time. Speaking with Sports18, Sanjay Manjrekar was asked if it would be Suryakumar's perfect opportunity to book a place in the next T20 World Cup. Manjrekar replied the Ireland tour is not going be like that for him as he has already confirmed his spot in the limited-overs set-up.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
"I think he has already confirmed his ticket to Australia. We have seen a lull in a lot of players' performances. Rishabh Pant, for example, but I doubt whether they will drop him for that big-ticket event to Australia," Manjrekar told Sports18.
"So Suryakumar Yadav has already proved his worth beyond any doubt. So, injury notwithstanding, I see him having that one seat confirmed on that flight to Australia."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.