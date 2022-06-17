Shreyas Iyer will lose his spot to Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, asserts Wasim Jaffer

Today at 9:09 AM
Wasim Jaffer is of the opinion that Shreyas Iyer will lose his spot to Suryakumar and Virat Kohli the moment they return to the side unless he shows really great form. Shreyas Iyer has done well in the series against South Africa so far and was the player of the series against SL earlier this year.
Shreyas Iyer has been batting at the number three spot since the Sri Lanka series in the shortest format of the game. The reason behind it because Virat Kohli was not a part of the team as he took a break from the game. Even against South Africa, Iyer has batted at three and has done well. However, his performances have not been as great as they were when he was playing against Sri Lanka earlier this year.
Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer is of the opinion that the right-handed batter's spot is always up for grabs once Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav return to play the T20I format. Suryakumar Yadav has been out with an injury and will be making his return during the Ireland series.
"I think, yes. Suryakumar Yadav, if he's fit, walks into Team India and Virat Kohli will be back at No. 3 as well so unless he shows really great form, Shreyas Iyer will lose his spot," Wasim Jaffer said during an interaction with ESPNcricinfo.
Shreyas Iyer's struggle against the short ball has been exploited by the opposition team on many occasions and it will be important for him to improve his game. India will need the right-handed batter to do well in the 4th T20I against South Africa to keep his side in the hunt for a series win.
