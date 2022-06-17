NED vs ENG 2022 | Internet reacts as ‘humongous’ Dawid Malan six forces Netherlands players into bushes

Today at 6:01 PM
It happens on a few occasions that a humongous six from the batter gets lost and players have to search for the ball. A similar incident occurred as David Malan's huge six over long-off forced Netherlands players to search for ball which landed in the bushy area beyond boundary ropes and was lost.
Reminds childhood gully cricket! xD xD
The Netherlands' players searching for the ball in the trees after a Dawid Malan six. What a sport! #NetherlandsvsEngland #EnglandvsNetherlands #ENGvsNZ @ECB_cricket @KNCBcricket @ICCLive @ICC @ICCMediaComms @CricCrazyJohns @mufaddal_vohra pic.twitter.com/56Rkd7NlcN— Sports Hour (@SportsHour3) June 17, 2022
Lol!😂😂 😂😂
Moeen Ali getting bored watching Jos and Dawid milking them runs in Amsterdam... 🤦🏿♂️ 😂😂😂😂 #NetherlandsVsEngland pic.twitter.com/Y5OhiXvMy5— Tinashe Chimbambo (@Official_Lardos) June 17, 2022
Take a bow, Dawid Malan🙏
Dawid Malan hit his maiden ODI 💯#ENGvsNED pic.twitter.com/4TMchFA1pf— Huzaifa Sports (@Huzaifa12916549) June 17, 2022
Hahahaha!
Dawid Malan to Jos Buttler in today's match - #DawidMalan #NEDvENG #JosButtler pic.twitter.com/xsjFUF5Fju— CunCrit (@Cunning_Critic) June 17, 2022
Looks exactly that way! XD
They are preparing for t20 world cup i guess #ENGvsNED #ENGvIND #dawidmalan Dawid Malan Jos Buttler— SamWitter (@SamyakSethia07) June 17, 2022
He's not doin' it!
Dawid Malan get out and let Livingstone bat— 🅱️ave (@Bavew97) June 17, 2022
What a player he is!
Dawid Malan's first ODI hundred! 💪— Muhammad Ali Abdullah (🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰) (@AliAbdullah9584) June 17, 2022
🇳🇱 #NEDvENG 🏴 pic.twitter.com/x4WGVrLl7b
He's in mood!
Dawid Malan please get out now😭😭😭🙏— Pramod (@Backfootpunch66) June 17, 2022
Great to know that!
After Heather Knight and Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan becomes the 3rd English player to score Intl tons in all 3 formats. #NEDvsENG #ENGvsNED #CricketTwitter— Pushp (@cricorcese) June 17, 2022
Recor alert!
ODI partnerships broken at Double Nelson (222) runs:— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 17, 2022
Michael Bevan & Steve Waugh🇦🇺 v SA, 2000
Dawid Malan & Phil Salt🏴 v NETH, 2022#NEDvENG
