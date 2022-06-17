IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya is very calm and confident as captain, opines Yash Dayal

Today at 3:49 PM
Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal has opined that Hardik Pandya is a calm and very confident captain whenever he leads a side. He further added that Hardik has been the best captain for him and he boosts the confidence of the bowler by backing their on field decisions and doesn’t interfere in them.
Hardik Pandya is all set to lead the Indian team for the upcoming Ireland series. He has been given the leadership responsibility courtesy of his brilliant captaincy in the IPL 2022. Hardik was appointed skipper of the first-timers Gujarat Titans. In spite of not having any experience of captaincy, Hardik led the team to their maiden title.
Many former cricketers have praised his leadership qualities for getting the best out of the team. Yash Dayal was one of the emerging bowlers for the team who scalped 11 wickets in nine matches. Dayal, while sharing his experience of playing under the leadership of Hardik said that he is very calm and confident as captain.
“Hardik Pandya is very calm and confident, and he knows what to do at what point of the game,” Dayal told ESPNCricinfo.
"He is a bowler's captain. If you have confidence in yourself, he lets you take your own decisions. That further boosts the confidence of a bowler. I would say he is the best captain I have played under.”
India will play the first T20I against Ireland on 26 June in Hardik’s captaincy debut.
