    Internet reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's hilarious celebration after first run

    Yashasvi Jaiswal scored century in first innings

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:28 PM

    It is a very rare sight on a cricket field when a batter celebrates the first run of his innings but the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy witnessed that. Yashasvi Jaiswal consumed 54 balls to open his account against Uttar Pradesh and his celebration after first run sent his teammates in splits.

    Mumbai are up against Uttar Pradesh in the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022 and they are dominating the contest with ease. Mumbai have got a massive first inning lead and they are capitalising on it. For Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the consistent run-scorer as he scored a century in the first innings and is advancing towards his double hundred in the second innings. 

    However, Jaiswal produced a funny moment in the second innings. He failed to score first run of the innings for 53 balls. The wait finally came to end and he opened the account on the 54th ball. The crowd cheered for him for scoring the first run. Taking the moment sportingly, the batter responded to that by raising his bat towards the dressing room. His celebration left his teammates in splits. Jaiswal is in sublime touch and might convert the century into a big score. 

    Here is how fans reacted to the incident. 

