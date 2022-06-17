Internet reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's hilarious celebration after first run

However, Jaiswal produced a funny moment in the second innings. He failed to score first run of the innings for 53 balls. The wait finally came to end and he opened the account on the 54th ball. The crowd cheered for him for scoring the first run. Taking the moment sportingly, the batter responded to that by raising his bat towards the dressing room. His celebration left his teammates in splits. Jaiswal is in sublime touch and might convert the century into a big score.