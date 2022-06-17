IND vs SA 2022 | Rishabh Pant is an experienced player in T20 format, reckons Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra recently talked about Rishabh pant and feels that the young wicket-keeper batter is an experienced player in the shortest format of the game but needs to do better with the bat. Rishabh Pant will be hoping to perform better in the remaining games of the series against South Africa.

Rishabh Pant is the captain of the Indian team in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. The left-handed batter was given the responsibility it was announced that KL Rahul had injured himself and will not be able to take part in the series. Pant has won one out of the three games that India has played against South Africa in the five-match series. The young wicket-keeper batter has been a part of the T20 team for quite some time but has not been able to make much of an impact with the bat.

While he is hailed as one of the most explosive batters in the shortest format of the game, former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra feels Rishabh Pant has the experience but needs to bat better and take advantage in the final two T20Is against South Africa.

“If you look at the IPL this year, Ricky Ponting had said that Rishabh Pant was very unhappy with his performances in the season. Now, Rishabh might only be 24, but he has been playing in the IPL for five years now. So, he is an experienced player now, at least in this format," Ashish Nehra told Cricbuzz.

The pacer also stated that he might be under some pressure as he is batting at number 4 and there is a lot of competition. However, he wants Pant to focus on his batting and not the batting position.

“Such experiences give confidence to players. From here, he wants to be better. He’s playing at the no 4 role in international cricket, and obviously, there will always be pressure on him because there’s a lot of competition. Suryakumar Yadav is there, Virat Kohli will also return in future. That will happen. In this series, I would want Rishabh Pant to focus more on his batting than his batting position,” Nehra further said.