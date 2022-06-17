IND vs SA 2022 | Not bothered about who is the fastest bowler, states Anrich Nortje

Today at 10:09 AM
South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje is unbothered by the debate about who is the fastest bowler and states that it is more important to contribute to the team. Anrich Nortje has bowled well in the T20I series against India so far and will be hoping to do well in the 4th T20I at Rajkot.
South African pacer Anrich Nortje is one of the fastest bowlers in the world at the moment. The right-arm pacer consistently clocks speeds above 150 kmph and can be a match-winner for the South African team on his day. Nortje has picked three wickets so far in the ongoing series against India and will be hoping to do more when he takes the field for the fourth T20I at Rajkot.
While talking about his bowling, Anrich Nortje stated that he does not bother about who is the fastest bowler in the world. Rather it is important for him to contribute to the team's cause. This statement came after Nirtje has been consistently compared with Umran Malik when it comes to speed.
"Yeah, at this stage, I am not bothered about who is the fastest (bowler). Not really bothered about it who is the fastest and what the speed gun is, it is about contributing for the team. When I do train, when I am not playing, you obviously think about how can you get fast with the way you train, whatever you are doing. In the back of my mind, it would be something I will keep on striving towards but it is not something I think about when I go to the field," said Anrich Nortje during a press conference on Thursday.
India trail the series 2-1 against South Africa and the visitors will be hoping to seal the series with a win in Rajkot.
