IND vs SA 2022 | Have to develop skills to be effective at international level, admits Harshal Patel

Today at 4:13 PM
Harshal Patel has admitted he can't bowl as fast as someone like Umran Malik, so he must develop his skills to render himself effective at the international level. Harshal has been in stupendous form for club and country since IPL 2021, where he won the Purple Cup by taking a whopping 32 wickets.
Harshal Patel has evolved himself as one of India's leading death-over specialists, along with Jasprit Bumrah. The 31-year-old, who represents Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL, remerged in the last edition of the cash-rich league, where he took a record 32 wickets to win the Purple Cap. Riding on that, he has become a T20I regular for Team India and has been keeping up the good work for both club and country.
Harshal, a veteran of 97 IPL wickets from 78 matches, was recently interviewed by Indian Express. He was asked which are his primary objectives to keep himself dangerous against the batsmen. The RCB bowler responded he is well aware of the fact that his pace is not his strength, like Umran Malik. Thus, all he needs to do is to improve his skillset. Notably, Harshal has taken 18 wickets in 11 T20I matches so far, going for 8.48 runs an over.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
"To be honest, people have been trying to anticipate what I am bowling for the last two years (in IPL). With every bowler the longer they play, the opposition will realise what the bowlers’ strengths and patterns are,” Harshal told Indian Express.
"As a bowler, my job is to stay one step ahead of them. At the end of the day, you can have 15 plans but on a particular day in a pressure situation, if you don’t go out and execute with confidence, everything doesn’t fall in place. My focus is on trying to execute the best possible delivery at that point in time. I can’t worry about pace because I can’t bowl fast as Umran Malik. I have to develop skills to render myself effective at the international level."
Harshal will be looking to sparkle against South Africa on June 17, when India will be taking on South Africa in Rajkot for the foruth T20I of the five-match series.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.