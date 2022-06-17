IND vs SA 2022 | Have to develop skills to be effective at international level, admits Harshal Patel

Parimatch

"To be honest, people have been trying to anticipate what I am bowling for the last two years (in IPL). With every bowler the longer they play, the opposition will realise what the bowlers’ strengths and patterns are,” Harshal told Indian Express.

"As a bowler, my job is to stay one step ahead of them. At the end of the day, you can have 15 plans but on a particular day in a pressure situation, if you don’t go out and execute with confidence, everything doesn’t fall in place. My focus is on trying to execute the best possible delivery at that point in time. I can’t worry about pace because I can’t bowl fast as Umran Malik. I have to develop skills to render myself effective at the international level."

Harshal will be looking to sparkle against South Africa on June 17, when India will be taking on South Africa in Rajkot for the foruth T20I of the five-match series.