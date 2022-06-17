IND vs SA 2022 | Dinesh Karthik’s knock gave us positivity, states Rishabh Pant

Indian team levelled the T20I series on 2-2 with an 82-run victory in the fourth T20I. Losing the toss for the fourth consecutive time, India were invited to bat first. They were reduced to 81/4 at one stage and were having trouble accelerating the run rate. However, a crucial partnership between Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik paved way for their victory. Both of them stitched 65 runs for the fifth wicket.

Karthik scored a match-defining 55 runs from 27 balls while Hardik amassed 46 runs from 31 balls. Karthik’s brilliant knock set the tone for India’s win as they set a decent target on the surface. Karthik switched gears in the slog overs and displayed some prolific hitting.

“Really happy with the way Hardik put up a show. DK went for the kill right away and that gave us the positivity. As an individual, I can look to improve in certain areas. Not too concerned though; looking to take the positives and looking to improve,” Pant said in the post-match presentation.

Defending the target, Indian bowlers were all over the visitors from the start. South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals. Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets from 18 runs while Yuzvendra Chahal scalped a couple of wickets. India wrapped the visitors on a total of 87 and leveled the series 2-2. Pant said casually that may he will toss with the right hand and that might change the dice of luck for him.