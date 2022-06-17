IND vs SA 2022 | Dinesh Karthik is better suited for lower order, opines Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Rashid Latif is of the opinion that Dinesh Karthik is better suited to bat in the lower order for the Indian team. The veteran wicket-keeper batter performed brilliantly in the IPL for RCB this season which helped him find his way back to the Indian team.

The 37-year-old batter has executed his plans well whenever he comes out to bat in the final stages of the game. Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Rashid Latif is of the opinion that what Dinesh Karthik brings to the table is unique as he talked about the team that has been selected for Ireland series which includes Sanju Samson. Rashid Latif feels Dinesh Karthik is better suited for the lower order as he can maintain a high strike rate.

“Wicketkeepers are performing pretty well as batters in world cricket. Just in this team, Sanju Samson is a great top-order batter. But for the lower order, Dinesh Karthik is better suited,” said Rashid Latif in a chat on his Youtube channel caught behind.

Latif also added that there are very few wicket-keeper batters who can perform well at that position and Dinesh Karthik is one of them.

“His numbers are such that he will make the playing XI. The way he batted for Bengaluru in the IPL, he batted well in the lower order with a high strike rate. There are very few wicketkeepers in T20 cricket who you would see are performing well batting in the lower order. Dinesh Karthik is the guy I will pick in the playing XI for the way he batted in the IPL,” Rashid Latif added.