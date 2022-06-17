IND vs SA 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts to Tabraiz Shamsi tying Hardik Pandya’s undone shoelaces after back-to-back sixes

Today at 8:22 PM
Nowadays, cricketers seem to be more friendly to each other compared with the ones who had played two decades ago or before. One such thing took place on Friday when South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi tied Hardik Pandya’s undone shoelaces right after the all-rounder smacked him back-to-back sixes.
India were in a spot of a bother on Friday in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. They were 89/4 at the end of 14 overs after Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked them to bat. Hardik Pandya was on the crease by the time of writing, batting on 32 off 24 balls, alongside Dinesh Karthik, who was yet to get off the mark.
The 12th over of India's innings, bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi, was an entertaining over for the Rajkot spectators after a quiet start by the hosts. Hardik, who was on 14 off 18 balls at that point, smacked Shamsi two sixes off back-to-back deliveries, both easily over mid-wicket. But then, when Hardik took a single off the last ball of that over, he was seen stretching his legs while his shoelaces were undone. Shamsi stepped up and tied them, and a smile was exchanged between the two. It was a light-heartening moment between the two, who are considered their respective sides' integral members.
June 17, 2022
Hardik Pandya Ignite the crowd with two huge sixes of Shamsi , India 79/3 off 12.2 overs pic.twitter.com/AlUVoBNwtB— CRICKETBITTS (@cricketbitts) June 17, 2022
2 back to back sixes from Hardik !! 😎🇮🇳🔥#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/se7coJBCmG— 🦋 Mee23 :) 🦋 (@mee23_1) June 17, 2022
Tough time for pant'> Rishabh pant🥲🥺— Rishu (@Rishu202006) June 17, 2022
First six by hardik was classy.— Vaibhav yadav (@yadav_bandhu_3) June 17, 2022
Uff what a six, Hardik!! 😍🔥— Sejal 🏏 (@sejal_mokal) June 17, 2022
Yassssssss, what a six Hardik 🔥🔥🔥— Devesh (@hastegaate_) June 17, 2022
The Hardik Pandya bottom hand™️— Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) June 17, 2022
Saw the bat speed he generates while hitting this particular shot anywhere between the long on and deep mid-wicket in the training and the first T20I itself. Not just the technique but the core muscles coming into play, JEEZ!#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/Quy2GLuy1P
Hardik pandya Supremacy— Banna. (@iJaideep_) June 17, 2022
Pandya need to play 20 over— RUTU ERA (@KrishKu01248755) June 17, 2022
