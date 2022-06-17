sport iconCricket

    IND vs SA 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts to Tabraiz Shamsi tying Hardik Pandya’s undone shoelaces after back-to-back sixes

    Hardik Pandya seemed to be in good touch in Rajkot.

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:22 PM

    Nowadays, cricketers seem to be more friendly to each other compared with the ones who had played two decades ago or before. One such thing took place on Friday when South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi tied Hardik Pandya’s undone shoelaces right after the all-rounder smacked him back-to-back sixes.

    India were in a spot of a bother on Friday in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. They were 89/4 at the end of 14 overs after Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked them to bat. Hardik Pandya was on the crease by the time of writing, batting on 32 off 24 balls, alongside Dinesh Karthik, who was yet to get off the mark.

    The 12th over of India's innings, bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi, was an entertaining over for the Rajkot spectators after a quiet start by the hosts. Hardik, who was on 14 off 18 balls at that point, smacked Shamsi two sixes off back-to-back deliveries, both easily over mid-wicket. But then, when Hardik took a single off the last ball of that over, he was seen stretching his legs while his shoelaces were undone. Shamsi stepped up and tied them, and a smile was exchanged between the two. It was a light-heartening moment between the two, who are considered their respective sides' integral members.

    Here's how it all happened:

    Back to back!

    Drop and the six!

    Wow!

    Mayhem is coming!

    Back to back!

    Tough time!

    Class apart

    Boom!

    Lit!

    Super-power

    Supremo

    He need to

    KKKKK

