IND vs SA 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts to Tabraiz Shamsi tying Hardik Pandya’s undone shoelaces after back-to-back sixes

The 12th over of India's innings, bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi, was an entertaining over for the Rajkot spectators after a quiet start by the hosts. Hardik, who was on 14 off 18 balls at that point, smacked Shamsi two sixes off back-to-back deliveries, both easily over mid-wicket. But then, when Hardik took a single off the last ball of that over, he was seen stretching his legs while his shoelaces were undone. Shamsi stepped up and tied them, and a smile was exchanged between the two. It was a light-heartening moment between the two, who are considered their respective sides' integral members.