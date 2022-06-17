IND vs SA 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts to Indian players rush to check ‘injured’ Temba Bavuma after a nasty blow

Today at 9:35 PM
Cricket balls often surprise batters with unexpected bouncers, depending on pitches. One such thing happened when Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India's powerplay specialist, bowled a good length delivery to South Africa's Temba Bavuma on Friday, which hit on his shoulder before it went onto the helmet grille.
Going 1-0 down, India set a challenging target of 170 against South Africa on Friday in Rajkot in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. South Africa, in response, got off to a steady start, scoring 20/0 at the end of three overs. Of them, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled two excellent overs and conceded only eight runs.
The third ball of the third over, bowled by Bhuvneshwar, was pitched on good length. Temba Bavuma, South Africa's captain was on strike and wanted to play that one from the back-foot. However, the ball got some unexpected bounce, and it surprised the batsman. It went on hitting on Bavuma's left shoulder before it deflected onto his helmet. Bhuvneshwar put his hand up in apology straight away and went to check him if he was alright. Indian players too followed him. But unfortunately, Bavuma was forced to retire hurt in the next over.
