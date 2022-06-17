IND vs SA 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts as India outclass South Africa, win by 82 runs

Earlier in the match, India had ridden on Dinesh Karthik's 27-ball 55, coupled with Hardik Pandya's 31-ball 46 to get to 169/6 at the end of the innings after Temba Bavuma asked them to bat. They were reduced to 81/4 in 12.5 overs before Hardik and DK stabilised the innings and took them to a challenging total. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowler, returning excellent figures of 3-20 in three overs, while Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, and Dwaine Pretorius took a wicket each.