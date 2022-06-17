IND vs SA 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts as India outclass South Africa, win by 82 runs

Today at 10:39 PM
After going 2-0 down in the five-match series, India have roared back against South Africa, equaling 2-2 with a thumping 82-run win in Rajkot. The Rishabh Pant-led side, after posting 169/6 batting first, folded South Africa for 87 in 16. 5 overs, courtesy of an excellent bowling performance.
India thrashed South Africa by 82 runs on Friday in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Rajkot. After setting Temba Bavuma and Co. a target of 170, their bowling attack, led by Avesh Khan (4-18), staged a clinical show to skittle South Africa out for 87 in 16.5 overs. Notably, Rassie van der Dussen was the only South African batter who touched 20. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled brilliantly as well, taking 2-21, while Harshal Patel conceded three runs off two overs for a solitary wicket of David Miller.
Earlier in the match, India had ridden on Dinesh Karthik's 27-ball 55, coupled with Hardik Pandya's 31-ball 46 to get to 169/6 at the end of the innings after Temba Bavuma asked them to bat. They were reduced to 81/4 in 12.5 overs before Hardik and DK stabilised the innings and took them to a challenging total. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowler, returning excellent figures of 3-20 in three overs, while Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, and Dwaine Pretorius took a wicket each.
The series will be now be decided on June 19 when the two sides will take on each other for one last time at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Comeback kings!
From 0-2 to 2-2, terrific comeback by India in the T20 series.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 17, 2022
Happy faces!
India have scored 73 in the last 5 overs. Dinesh Karthik did the job again, all happy faces in the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/Mj5sUTuLBW— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 17, 2022
Achievement!
Dinesh Karthik becomes the oldest cricketer to score a T20I fifty for India. 💛🦁#WhistlePodu | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/WvvMMjMalX— CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) June 17, 2022
Onto the series decider!
India beat South Africa and level this series by 2-2 and final match on 19th June. In this match India played really well especially Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Avesh.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 17, 2022
Terrific
Terrific fightback from team India to level the series. Credit to Rishabh and Rahul Bhai for sticking with the same team throughout despite couple of losses at the start. Avesh repaid the faith and how! Super Sunday ahead! #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/jHCSUsFnNZ— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 17, 2022
DK the boss!
One of the greatest comeback in cricket history by Dinesh Karthik.#DineshKarthik#INDvsSA #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/tPWdCZzEJW— Cricket Addictor (@AbdullahNeaz) June 17, 2022
What a player
Dinesh Karthik is in unbelievable touch. What a finisher!#Dineshkarthik #Karthik #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/3Rkp2iY9iq— madan Parmar Nimboda (@MParmars) June 17, 2022
Nope
In search of gold We lost a diamond#DK #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/VcqrTcEe33— Mandeep (@VK__Goat18_) June 17, 2022
Correct
Some basic knowledge in cricket. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/fYQDEIW0dk— True Babar fan (@Honest_barbian) June 17, 2022
Masters of death
India have scored 73 in the last 5 overs. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya did the job again.#INDvsSA #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/vPLYrGdDmF— Aadi™🇮🇳 (@Aadi_16_) June 17, 2022
KKKKK
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.