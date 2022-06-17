sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts as India outclass South Africa, win by 82 runs

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    India outclass South Africa, win by 82 runs in the fourth T20I.

    BCCI

    IND vs SA 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts as India outclass South Africa, win by 82 runs

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:39 PM

    After going 2-0 down in the five-match series, India have roared back against South Africa, equaling 2-2 with a thumping 82-run win in Rajkot. The Rishabh Pant-led side, after posting 169/6 batting first, folded South Africa for 87 in 16. 5 overs, courtesy of an excellent bowling performance.

    India thrashed South Africa by 82 runs on Friday in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Rajkot. After setting Temba Bavuma and Co. a target of 170, their bowling attack, led by Avesh Khan (4-18), staged a clinical show to skittle South Africa out for 87 in 16.5 overs. Notably, Rassie van der Dussen was the only South African batter who touched 20. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled brilliantly as well, taking 2-21, while Harshal Patel conceded three runs off two overs for a solitary wicket of David Miller

    Earlier in the match, India had ridden on Dinesh Karthik's 27-ball 55, coupled with Hardik Pandya's 31-ball 46 to get to 169/6 at the end of the innings after Temba Bavuma asked them to bat. They were reduced to 81/4 in 12.5 overs before Hardik and DK stabilised the innings and took them to a challenging total. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowler, returning excellent figures of 3-20 in three overs, while Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, and Dwaine Pretorius took a wicket each.

    The series will be now be decided on June 19 when the two sides will take on each other for one last time at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

    Comeback kings!

    Happy faces!

    Achievement!

    Onto the series decider!

    Terrific

    DK the boss!

    What a player

    Nope

    Correct

    Masters of death

    KKKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down