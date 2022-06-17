IND vs SA 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts as Dinesh Karthik pulls off AB de Villiers-esque six

After Rishabh Pant lost the toss for the fourth consecutive time, India were invited to bat first. The team was in trouble at one stage as they were poised at 40/3 at one stage. However, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik stitched a 65-run partnership to take the team to a decent total. Dinesh Karthik scored a half-century with his knock of 55 runs and also replicated one of the shots AB de Villiers used to play.