    IND vs SA 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts as Dinesh Karthik pulls off AB de Villiers-esque six

    Dinesh Karthik scored fifty in the fourth T20I

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:49 PM

    AB de Villiers is known in the world of cricket for his innovative strokes while batting and scoring plenty of runs with these strokes. Dinesh Karthik replicated one of his slog sweeps while facing Dwaine Pretorius in the fourth T20I and also scored a half-century to take India to a decent total.

    After Rishabh Pant lost the toss for the fourth consecutive time, India were invited to bat first. The team was in trouble at one stage as they were poised at 40/3 at one stage. However, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik stitched a 65-run partnership to take the team to a decent total. Dinesh Karthik scored a half-century with his knock of 55 runs and also replicated one of the shots AB de Villiers used to play. 

    Dwaine Pretorius was bowling the 18th over of the innings. He bowled a full-length delivery to Karthik on the first ball. The batter shuffled across the stumps and slog-swept the ball over deep square leg. His shot reminded everyone of AB de Villers and the crowd cheered for the shot. 

