IND vs SA 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts as Dinesh Karthik pulls off AB de Villiers-esque six

AB de Villiers is known in the world of cricket for his innovative strokes while batting and scoring plenty of runs with these strokes. Dinesh Karthik replicated one of his slog sweeps while facing Dwaine Pretorius in the fourth T20I and also scored a half-century to take India to a decent total.
After Rishabh Pant lost the toss for the fourth consecutive time, India were invited to bat first. The team was in trouble at one stage as they were poised at 40/3 at one stage. However, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik stitched a 65-run partnership to take the team to a decent total. Dinesh Karthik scored a half-century with his knock of 55 runs and also replicated one of the shots AB de Villiers used to play.
Dwaine Pretorius was bowling the 18th over of the innings. He bowled a full-length delivery to Karthik on the first ball. The batter shuffled across the stumps and slog-swept the ball over deep square leg. His shot reminded everyone of AB de Villers and the crowd cheered for the shot.
DK bringing ABD vibes!
Relax!
Relax and believe in— Sid Malhotra 🖤✨💞 (@sidmalhotra60) June 17, 2022
DK- The Finisher 🔥🔥🔥🔥#INDvsSA @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/1Htso3MExc
What a player!
Mr @DineshKarthik ,what a player you have been for indian team. A wicket keeper/fielder/commentator/gentlemen .Pure Roller coaster #INDvSA— umashankar mishra (@uma99) June 17, 2022
Good work!
This has been a good recovery by India led by Hardik and Dinesh Karthik. 73 runs off last 5 overs. Over to bowlers to defend the total and level the series.#INDvsSA— Debasis Sen (@debasissen) June 17, 2022
Not finished
@DineshKarthik Not Finished ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OAOLzMmsqo— ICT FAN🇮🇳 (@HasseyTohFassey) June 17, 2022
Comeback king!
If comeback had a face @DineshKarthik ❤. pic.twitter.com/JUTpsxY1vl— Vaibhav yadav (@yadav_bandhu_3) June 17, 2022
Just a number!
Age is just No— Navdeep Singh Gill (@navgill82) June 17, 2022
37Y old @DineshKarthik scored his first fifty in T20I after 16 years of debut
He played first match in 2006
DK scored fabulous inning of 55 in just 27 balls in under pressure
With DK’s inning India scored 169 against South Africa after 54 in 9 overs once pic.twitter.com/QXDKcseeQd
Fire hai DK!
DK 🔥— Ansuman Rath (@TheAnsumanRath) June 17, 2022
That’s it. That’s the tweet.@DineshKarthik #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Exa6hxSdll
Fabulous!
What a knock DK 🔥❤️— Vinayak Raghunath (@VinayakR19) June 17, 2022
So happy to see Dinesh Karthik hit an international 50 😍#INDvSA #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/o5dMkiMG8u
Well done!
@DineshKarthik what a knock mate, well played and congratulations on your maiden fifty in the T20 internationals. 👏👏👏— Ayyub Khan (@AyyubFlicks) June 17, 2022
KKKKK
