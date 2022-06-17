Cricket gave me the fighting spirit to beat cancer, reveals Kamal Singh

The young cricketer from Uttarakhand, Kamal Singh talked about how his desire to play cricket helped him defeat cancer which was detected back in 2014. The 21-year-old cricketer made his debut for his state team back in 2020 and now aspires to play for the Indian cricket team one day.

Kamal Singh is a young cricketer from Uttarakhand who has seen fought all odds to realise his dream of playing cricket. The left-handed batter from Uttarakhand scored a century on his debut for his state team and since then has been a part of it. However, it was not easy for him to reach here as he had to fight a battle against cancer.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

The young cricketer revealed that cricket helped him beat cancer as he was diagnosed with stage 2 blood cancer back in 2014.

"We found out that the platelet count was very low. The doctor suggested that we go to Noida (a city more than 700 kms away) for treatment - he asked us to go out and show it at a better medical facility somewhere near Delhi," Kamal was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz.

The 21-year-old cricketer hails from Kunwarpur which is the Garhwal area of the state of Uttarakhand.

"At that age, I didn't realise the enormity of the disease. It seemed as if it was just another disease that required treatment, which would run for six months. The thought of wanting to go back and play cricket gave me the fighting spirit to beat cancer. I beat cancer because I wanted to play cricket,” Singh added.

"Woh bachpan waala nahi hota? Bachpan mein hum galat cheeze nahi dekhte, sirf achi cheeze dekhte hai (That's the thing about being a teenager, you only look at the positive side of life). I would only think about what I'm going to do ahead in life, not what I'm going to miss out on. I was only looking forward to coming back and playing - only looking at the solution to get back fit at the earliest, not the problem that I was facing," Kamal Singh further said.