Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 | Told Rishabh Pant to lie down at Gabba if required, recalls Ajinkya Rahane

Speaking on Voot Select's recently-released docu-series 'Bandon Mei Tha Dum', Ajinkya Rahane has recalled his conversation with Rishabh Pant during the famous Gabba Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Rahane has recalled he told Pant to lie down at the pitch if required to remain not out.
The 2020-21 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a significant tour for Team India for many reasons. The series discovered many talented highly-potential Indian cricketers, and one of them was Rishabh Pant. Ahead of the fourth Test at Gabba, the series was levelled 1-1. India were chasing 329 to register a memorable series victory, and Pant walked into bat when they were down to 167/3. He came, saw and conquered the Australian attack, scoring an unbeaten 89 off 138 balls to help the team see off the target with three wickets to spare.
Ajinkya Rahane, India's captain for that series, recently talked about his conversation with Pant while speaking on Voot Select's recently-released docu-series 'Bandon Mei Tha Dum'. When Rahane departed at Gabba Test while chasing a challenging target, the scoreboard read 167/3. At that point, he told Pant, while walking into the middle, to lie down if required at the pitch as they could not afford any more damage before tea. Notably, the interval was 15 minutes due from that stage.
"When I was going back to the dressing room, Rishabh Pant was coming in. I just told him, 15 minutes are left for tea, play these 15 minutes somehow, stay at the pitch, if you want to lie down, do that. I won't tell you anything after tea," said Rahane on Voot Select's recently-released docu-series 'Bandon Mei Tha Dum'.
