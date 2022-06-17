Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 | Told Rishabh Pant to lie down at Gabba if required, recalls Ajinkya Rahane

The 2020-21 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a significant tour for Team India for many reasons. The series discovered many talented highly-potential Indian cricketers, and one of them was Rishabh Pant. Ahead of the fourth Test at Gabba, the series was levelled 1-1. India were chasing 329 to register a memorable series victory, and Pant walked into bat when they were down to 167/3. He came, saw and conquered the Australian attack, scoring an unbeaten 89 off 138 balls to help the team see off the target with three wickets to spare.