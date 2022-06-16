WATCH | Manoj Tiwary's brilliant century bails his team out against Madhya Pradesh

Today at 4:57 PM
West Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary's rich vein of form has been on display in this final phase of the Ranji Trophy season as he yet again scored a brilliant century to bail his team out of trouble. The right-handed batter scored 102 off 211 balls to help during the semi-final against Madhya Pradesh.
In the previous game, Manoj Tiwary scored 136 against Jharkhand on the final day of the match. Tiwary was brilliant with the bat as his team was reeling at 55-5 at one stage against Madhya Pradesh. From there, he built an important partnership and made sure that he stayed at the crease long enough to take his team out of danger. He reached the three-figure mark with a single and after that took a note in which he expressed his love for his wife in a gesture that is now winning the internet.
