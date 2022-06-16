WATCH | Lewis Gregory takes a one-handed stunner in slips

County Championship 2022 is currently going on and Surrey beat Somerset in a recent fixture on Wednesday. Surrey bundled out on Somerset on 180 in the first innings and then responded with 382 getting a good first-innings lead of 202 runs. Surrey then restricted the opposition to 394 in the second innings and chased the target of 193 with three wickets in hand, However, in this exciting game, a fielding masterclass from Lewis Gregory was a remarkable moment.