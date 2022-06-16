WATCH | Lewis Gregory takes a one-handed stunner in slips

Today at 5:50 PM
Fielding in the slips is always difficult as the players need immense concentration to grab sharp catches of the edge of the batters. Lewis Gregory displayed a brilliant piece of fielding as he took a brilliant one-handed diving catch in the ongoing County Championship to dismiss Ryan Patel on 28.
County Championship 2022 is currently going on and Surrey beat Somerset in a recent fixture on Wednesday. Surrey bundled out on Somerset on 180 in the first innings and then responded with 382 getting a good first-innings lead of 202 runs. Surrey then restricted the opposition to 394 in the second innings and chased the target of 193 with three wickets in hand, However, in this exciting game, a fielding masterclass from Lewis Gregory was a remarkable moment.
Roelof van der Merwe was bowling the 15th over of the Surrey’s second innings. He bowled a full delivery to Ryan Patel on the first ball and the left-handed batter nicked it behind the stumps. Gregory was fielding in the slips and the edge was flying away from him. However, he correctly anticipated it and grabbed a brilliant diving catch with lightning speed, and dismissed Ryan on 28 runs from 43 balls.
Here is the clip of his remarkable catch form the game.
A simply ridiculous catch from Lewis Gregory 🤯#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/s0co1LhM0l— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 16, 2022
