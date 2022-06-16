Shreyas Iyer does not need to worry about his position, asserts Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 12:03 PM
Sunil Gavaskar feels Shreyas Iyer has done well in the ongoing series against South Africa and does not have to worry about his position in the Indian team. The right-handed batter had done well in the series against Sri Lanka before the IPL and has been consistent with his performances for India.
Shreyas Iyer has been one of the most consistent batters in the T20I format for India in the recent past. The right-handed batter is doing well in the ongoing series against South Africa and has made sure he makes an impact in the game with the bat. Prior to this series, India had played against Sri Lanka where he had batted at number three in Virat Kohli's absence and scored fifties in all three games. To add to this, Iyer remained not out in every game showing the kind of form that he was in.
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that Shreyas Iyer can be assured of his position in the Indian team given the way he has performed for India. However, he feels that Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to keep his good form going as the competition is tough for a spot in the Indian team.
"Shreyas Iyer has scored runs. In the first two matches, so I don’t think he needs to worry. He also had a fabulous season earlier on against Sri Lanka where he got a half-century in just about every match he played. So, his position is not under any threat. But Ruturaj Gaikwad, for him it is a great opportunity," Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.
