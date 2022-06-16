Shreyas Iyer does not need to worry about his position, asserts Sunil Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer has been one of the most consistent batters in the T20I format for India in the recent past. The right-handed batter is doing well in the ongoing series against South Africa and has made sure he makes an impact in the game with the bat. Prior to this series, India had played against Sri Lanka where he had batted at number three in Virat Kohli's absence and scored fifties in all three games. To add to this, Iyer remained not out in every game showing the kind of form that he was in.