Reports | VVS Laxman to be India’s head coach for Ireland series

Today at 12:30 PM
As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, current head of the National Cricket Academy VVS Laxman will be the head coach for the bilateral series against Ireland. The report also stated that other NCA coaches Sairaj Bahutule, Sitanshu Kotak, and Manish Bali will be a part of the support staff for the tour.
India are set to play two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and 28. However, they will miss the service of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami. The reason behind this is that the Indian team will be playing Birmingham Test against England which was canceled last year. India’s regular support staff will be also busy in England for the series and so the Indian team for the series against Ireland will have a different support staff with them.
According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, VVS Laxman will be India’s head coach for the matches against Ireland. Other NCA coaches Sairaj Bahutule, Sitanshu Kotak, and Munish Bali are also going to be a part of the support staff according to report. The team is also scheduled to play two warm-up matches against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire which clash with the Birmingham Test and so Laxman his NCA coaching staff might stay back to assist the team in both games.
Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the T20I series against Ireland and also Rahul Tripathi has earned a maiden-call up courtesy of his performance in IPL 2022.
