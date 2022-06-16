Reports | VVS Laxman to be India’s head coach for Ireland series

India are set to play two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and 28. However, they will miss the service of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami. The reason behind this is that the Indian team will be playing Birmingham Test against England which was canceled last year. India’s regular support staff will be also busy in England for the series and so the Indian team for the series against Ireland will have a different support staff with them.