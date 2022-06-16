Reports | Aiden Markram ruled out of T20I series against India

South African batter Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series against India according to an update shared by Cricket South Africa. The right-handed batter had tested positive for covid-19 before the start of the series because of which he had to miss the first three games.

South African batter Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series against India according to a statement released by Cricket South Africa. The right-handed batter had tested positive for coronavirus before the start of the series because of which he was unable to play in the first three T20Is of the series.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Cricket South Africa in the statement also revealed that the young batter had spent seven days in quarantine after he had tested positive for covid-19.

"Proteas batsman, Aiden Markram, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Proteas' tour of India. He spent seven days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and will not be able to complete his return to play programme in time to take part in the remainder of the T20 series," a Cricket South Africa statement was quoted as saying.

The statement also revealed that Markram is healthy and has been cleared to return home to look after his mental and emotional well-being.

"The player is healthy and well and has been cleared to return home to look after his mental and emotional wellbeing after isolation in a local facility, as required when an individual tests positive on tour," the statement added.