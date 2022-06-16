Internet reacts to Dinesh Karthik’s dramatic in-flight entrance leaves his teammates in splits

Today at 4:09 PM
Modern day cricketers have a strong presence on social media nowadays and they often entertain and interact with their followers with a variety of content. Dinesh Karthik also uploaded a hilarious post of his dramatic walk on the flight to Rajkot bringing a smile to the faces of his followers.
India is trailing the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa by a score of 2-1 having won the third match in Vizag. As the series now moves to Rajkot for the fourth T20I of the series, the Indian team has arrived in the city to start their preparations. Dinesh Karthik, who was very impressive in the IPL for RCB, earned a recall to the T20I side for the first time since 2019. Karthik played the role of a finisher for his franchise RCB in the tournament and was playing with a strike rate of 183.33.
Apart from being a dashing finisher on the field, he has impressed many with one of his latest posts on social media. Dinesh Karthik uploaded a video where he was seen having a “stylish entry” out of nowhere. He compared his entry in the video to a student in the classroom who walks in first to give the viva. Not only did his tweet get a great response as the users praised the post and caption, but his teammates can also be seen laughing out on the sheer entertainment value being provided by the veteran.
Roll no.1 coming out of viva room be like... pic.twitter.com/fowhrPghBo— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 16, 2022
Now this should be perfect @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/ArUEs9Dfv5— ANIRUDH MSDIAN 🚁🚁 (@AnirudhBs22) June 16, 2022
🥰🔥🔥🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/iy7Ipep9a9— Naman🏏 (@NamanShah2607) June 16, 2022
Other's: Kya kya puch rhe hai bhai btao na 🤣😂😹 pic.twitter.com/jUJCFezTTj— Akshukla (@krshukla18) June 16, 2022
DK ft. thuppakki bgm 🔥😁 pic.twitter.com/uADXSQBMii— Ross Mosby (@Wilsharma) June 16, 2022
Those smiles only for the outside 😜— ViratABDGang (@imkohli9705) June 16, 2022
The inside feeling is like what he has asked in the Viva😅 pic.twitter.com/l43qPBflEv
रोल नम्बर 2 3 4 pic.twitter.com/2cpH0fjSpL— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) June 16, 2022
DK Brother this is for u ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PudS0OhjC0— Access Krishna (@AccessKrishna) June 16, 2022
@DineshKarthik @CricCrazyJohns— Sagarkandi14 (@Sagarwalke09) June 16, 2022
How is it..! pic.twitter.com/m5p7MlsLMJ
This looks perfect na 🔥💯 Enna solringa? pic.twitter.com/kaiPPqHIHv— . (@sohailrocks11) June 16, 2022
