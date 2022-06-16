IND vs SA 2022 | Ruturaj Gaikwad is a quality player, states Dale Steyn

Today at 10:10 AM
Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn was all praise for Ruturaj Gaikwad and called him a quality player who has the ability to take on the top pacers from around the world. Ruturaj Gaikwad made it to the playing XI of the ongoing series against South Africa after KL Rahul got injured.
Ruturaj Gaikwad was impressive at the top of the order for India in the last game against South Africa. He scored an important fifty and made sure that India made full use of the powerplay and put pressure on the opposition. The young opening batter was the backup opener for the series and only got the chance to feature in the playing XI after KL Rahul was ruled out due to an injury just before the first match of the series.
Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn talked about Ruturaj Gaikwad and praised him. The pacer said that Ruturaj Gaikwad has done well for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL for the last two years. The young batter who was the orange cap winner in IPL 2021 is a "quality player" according to Dale Steyn.
“He has looked really good in the last two years. He was Chennai's highest run-scorer the year before. He is a quality player,” Dale Steyn said to ESPNCricinfo.
It remains to be seen if the opening batter can carry his good form in the next two games for India. Rishabh Pant's team need to win both games against the Proteas if they want to win the T20I series.
