IND vs IRE | Hardik Pandya should be first choice for captaincy in absence of Rohit Sharma, opines Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer is of opinion that selectors should look at Hardik Pandya for leadership in white-ball cricket after Rohit Sharma. Jaffer further added that Hardik led Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 brilliantly and he gets the best out of everyone while captaining a side and so he is the right choice.

2022 has been a fruitful year for Hardik Pandya so far. After coming from an injury in the IPL this season, he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden title in his first stint as captain. Now, the all-rounder has been appointed as the skipper for the bilateral series against Ireland. India will play two T20Is against Ireland later this month and Hardik will lead the side.

Wasim Jaffer is of the opinion that selectors have made the right choice he should be preferred first after Rohit Sharma for white-ball captaincy.

"I think he deserves that. Going forward, Indian selectors should look at him seriously leading in white-ball cricket," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo about Hardik being named captain. Especially if Rohit Sharma is not available, I think Hardik Pandya should be the first choice," Jaffer said to ESPNcricinfo.

It was the first time in IPL 2022 for Hardik when he was handed the role of captaincy. He handled the responsibility very well and rotated the bowlers smartly to help the team win. Also, his own contribution with all-round skills played a key role in the team’s victory. Jaffer praised Hardik’s captaincy in IPL and said that he rightly deserves the post.

"In my opinion, the way he led in the IPL, the way his own performances came through, he is someone who relishes that job and I think going forward, he's probably my No.1 choice after Rohit Sharma. So, it does make sense that he's leading the side,” he elaborated.

"If Rohit is playing, I would like Hardik Pandya to be the vice-captain so any time when Rohit misses any game or any series (Hardik will get a chance).”