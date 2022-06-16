IND vs ENG | India's Test team leave for England to play ‘postponed’ Birmingham Test

Today at 1:11 PM
In a recent development, India’s red-ball squad has left for England to play the postponed fifth Test from their 2021 series. India is set to play England at Old Trafford from July 1 and have an opportunity to create history by winning the series in England as they already lead by 2-1.
India are set to play the fifth Test against England from their 2021 series which was postponed earlier. In four Test matches of the series played so far, India are leading by 2-1 as their bowlers exploited the English conditions brilliantly. Rohit Sharma is the highest run-getter for the Indian team with 368 runs to his name from four matches. Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for the team with 18 wickets so far.
The fifth Test will be played at Old Trafford starting from July 1 and both teams will be playing with a changed captain-coach combination. Virat Kohli was the captain of the Indian team and Rohit Sharma has replaced him now in the role of skipper. Also, Ravi Shastri was the head coach earlier and now Rahul Dravid works in the role.
For England, Joe Root stepped down from leadership and Ben Stokes took over the captaincy. Also, Brendon McCullum is the new head coach for England. India will have a chance to register a historical win by securing a victory in last match while England would like to avoid a Test series defeat at home.
