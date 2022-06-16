IND vs ENG | India's Test team leave for England to play ‘postponed’ Birmingham Test

India are set to play the fifth Test against England from their 2021 series which was postponed earlier. In four Test matches of the series played so far, India are leading by 2-1 as their bowlers exploited the English conditions brilliantly. Rohit Sharma is the highest run-getter for the Indian team with 368 runs to his name from four matches. Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for the team with 18 wickets so far.