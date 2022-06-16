Hardik Pandya knows what he needs to do, reckons Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath is of the opinion that Hardik Pandya has enough experience as he understands what he needs to do and does not need coaches to tell him about the same. The all-rounder has been named captain of the side for the T20 Internationals that are to be played against Ireland later this month.

Hardik Pandya has been named captain of the Indian team for the T20I series against Ireland. This is the first time that Hardik Pandya will lead India and in the absence of star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul it will be interesting to see how he does. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement regarding the same on Wednesday, June 15. Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath praised Hardik Pandya for being a quality all-rounder. He reckons that Hardik Pandya has got a lot of experience and understands the game well and knows exactly what he needs to do. "Hardik has got so much experience now. He knows what he needs to do. He doesn't need to be told by coaches what he needs to do. He is a quality all-rounder, quality hitter," Glenn McGrath told reporters at the MRF Pace Foundation. After leading the Gujarat Titans to an IPL title, Hardik Pandya will be hoping to do well as captain of the team during the Ireland series.