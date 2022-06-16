Dream come true moment, says Rahul Tripathi after maiden India call-up

Rahul Tripathi revealed that it is a dream come true moment for him after getting selected for the T20I series against Ireland. The Sunrisers Hyderabad has done well over the years in the IPL and feels that his hard work has been rewarded and will look to do well in the upcoming matches.

Rahul Tripathi got his maiden India call-up as the selectors announced his name for the two-match T20I series against Ireland. The 31-year-old right-handed batter has worked hard for this moment as he has done well consistently in the IPL. Tripathi has done well consistently in the IPL for the last few years and fans as well as ex-cricketers were surprised when he was not picked for the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Nevertheless, Rahul Tripathi was very happy after being selected and called it a "dream come true" moment for him. The right-handed batter had scored 413 runs in IPL 2022 which is his best in the cash-rich league.

"It is a very big opportunity, a dream come true (moment) and (I) appreciate (it). I am very happy that the selectors and everybody believed in me and whatever hard work I have put in, I have got the rewards. And hopefully, if I get an opportunity to play, I will try and give my best," Rahul Tripathi told PTI.

However, it remains to be seen if Rahul Tripathi will get to be a part of the playing XI with Suryakumar Yadav returning to the side for the series against Ireland.

Hardik Pandya will be the captain of the team with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy during the series.