Will develop overall infrastructure for a better fan experience, says Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the board will develop overall infrastructure to improve fan experience after the IPL media rights were sold for a whopping amount of Rs 48,390 Crores. Ganguly also said that BCCI will look forward to bringing back IPL to its original home-and-away format.
The auction for media rights of the Indian Premier League was held recently. Viacom and Star got the rights for a huge amount of money. The TV rights were sold to Star for Rs 23,575 crores while Viacom 18 won digital rights for Rs 23,578 crores. Media rights for two other global regions -- the Middle East (INR 205 crore) and the USA (INR 258 crore) -- have gone to Times Internet.
Overall the media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle of IPL were sold for a whopping sum of Rs 48,390 crores. With this new development, the revenue generated from the tournament will go up for sure. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was happy about the tournament’s success and also said that the board will work to develop infrastructure for a better fan experience.
"We will work on it for sure and develop overall infrastructure for a better fan experience. A lot of new stadiums have come up, and the infrastructure of cricket in this country is huge. We will redo a few stadiums a bit and bring back IPL with a completely different extravaganza and fandom next year," Ganguly told Sportstar.
"The last two years have been affected by COVID and the biggest thing is that despite COVID, we managed to host the tournament and this time, we finished it with great hype in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. It’s a great tournament and it will continue to thrive. But most importantly, the IPL has to go back to a home-and-away format from next year.”
