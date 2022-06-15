sport iconCricket

    SL vs AUS 2022 | Internet reacts to David Warner’s one-handed blinder versus Sri Lanka

    David Warner took a one-handed blinder versus Sri Lanka

    Cricket Australia/Fox Sports (Screengrab).

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:27 AM

    Cricketers are getting fitter and fitter with time and their athleticism is often being seen while fielding or running between the wickets. One such thing took place on Tuesday when Australia's David Warner, one of the fittest players around, pulled off a one-handed stunner against Sri Lanka.

    Australia beat Sri Lanka by two wickets (via DLS method) in the first of the five-match ODI series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Glenn Maxwell starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 51-ball 80 to take Australia to a revised target of 282 in 42.3 overs after Sri Lanka piled 300/7 in 50 overs batting first. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets but conceded 58 runs in nine overs.

    The major highlight of the contest came in the first innings when Sri Lanka were batting. During the 26th over, bowled by Ashton Agar, Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva. tried to hit the penultimate delivery over mid-on. But David Warner, who was there just above the circle line, pulled off an absolutely stunning catch with one hand to get rid of Dhananjaya, who was batting on seven off 17 balls. The timing of the jump was so perfect that even Agar had hands on his head after Warner's catch.

    The Australian players then came to Warner to applaud him for plucking an outstanding catch with miraculous efforts.

    Here's how internet reacted after Warner's catch:



    WARNER!





    BRILLIANT!

    STUPENDOUS!

    WHAT A CATCH!

    UNBELIEVABLE!

    BURJ KHALIFA!

    SUPERHUMAN!

    FREAKING!

    EXCEPTIONAL!

    THE BEST!

