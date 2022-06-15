SL vs AUS 2022 | Internet reacts to David Warner’s one-handed blinder versus Sri Lanka

Today at 10:27 AM
Cricketers are getting fitter and fitter with time and their athleticism is often being seen while fielding or running between the wickets. One such thing took place on Tuesday when Australia's David Warner, one of the fittest players around, pulled off a one-handed stunner against Sri Lanka.
Australia beat Sri Lanka by two wickets (via DLS method) in the first of the five-match ODI series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Glenn Maxwell starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 51-ball 80 to take Australia to a revised target of 282 in 42.3 overs after Sri Lanka piled 300/7 in 50 overs batting first. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets but conceded 58 runs in nine overs.
The major highlight of the contest came in the first innings when Sri Lanka were batting. During the 26th over, bowled by Ashton Agar, Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva. tried to hit the penultimate delivery over mid-on. But David Warner, who was there just above the circle line, pulled off an absolutely stunning catch with one hand to get rid of Dhananjaya, who was batting on seven off 17 balls. The timing of the jump was so perfect that even Agar had hands on his head after Warner's catch.
The Australian players then came to Warner to applaud him for plucking an outstanding catch with miraculous efforts.
Here's how internet reacted after Warner's catch:
WARNER!
Warra catch @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/OSdrwn43Ay— Butta Bomma Stan (@DaveyWarner31) June 14, 2022
BRILLIANT!
Brilliant catch by David Warner ♥️#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/PBC3xV5P6D— Umair Khan (@UmairKhWorld) June 14, 2022
STUPENDOUS!
Stupendous catch by David Warner, exceptional. #Cricket pic.twitter.com/0L1DglaPW7— RADHAKRISHNAN (@RADHAKR11391382) June 14, 2022
WHAT A CATCH!
What A Catch By David Warner 🔥😮#Cricket #SAvAus #Australia #DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/tuLMnIoVo2— Jega8 (@imBK08) June 14, 2022
UNBELIEVABLE!
Unbelievable catch @davidwarner31 🔥🔥 #SLVSAUS— Wαƚson🔔 (@reddy_6143) June 14, 2022
BURJ KHALIFA!
@davidwarner31 jumped and touched the top most point of Eiffel Tower,Burj Khalifa there! What a catch!#AUSvsSL— Archisman Mishra (@iamarchis16) June 14, 2022
SUPERHUMAN!
Superhuman catch @davidwarner31— Sasanka Meegamaarachchi (@meegamaarachchi) June 14, 2022
FREAKING!
What a freaking catch @davidwarner31. Holy crap. #SLvAUS— Poorna (@PoornaSenev) June 14, 2022
EXCEPTIONAL!
Stupendous catch by David Warner, exceptional. pic.twitter.com/eg5fHaFEEd— Deepanshu (@Deepans20127002) June 14, 2022
THE BEST!
Stupendous catch by David Warner, exceptional. #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ywOXtuZoZ3— Younus Basheer (@Younus__Bashir) June 14, 2022
