IPL Media Rights | Disney Star retains TV rights, Viacom 18 bag digital at record-breaking windfalls

For the IPL's 2023-27 cycle, Disney Star has retained television rights in the subcontinent for INR 23,575 crore while Viacom 18 has won the digital rights, as well as media rights across three global regions for INR 23,758 crore. The winners were announced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday.
The IPL's blockbuster media rights auction for the next five years will net a potential INR 48,390.5 crore, making the lucrative cash-rich league among the wealthiest across all sports.
Disney Star, also known as Star India, has retained the TV rights in the subcontinent for INR 23,575 crore, while Viacom 18 has won the digital rights in the same region along with media rights (both TV and digital) across three global regions, comprising Australia and New Zealand, the UK and South Africa, for a combined INR 23,758 crore. Meanwhile, media rights for two other global regions -- the Middle East (INR 205 crore) and the USA (INR 258 crore) -- have gone to Times Internet.
"India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential," BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote in a tweet. "The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision."
The total sum of INR 48,390 crores is for 410 IPL matches scheduled across five years, which means the BCCI will earn roughly around INR 118 crore per game.
"Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 cr value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value!" Shah further wrote on Twitter.
