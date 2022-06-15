IPL Media Rights | Disney Star retains TV rights, Viacom 18 bag digital at record-breaking windfalls

Disney Star, also known as Star India, has retained the TV rights in the subcontinent for INR 23,575 crore, while Viacom 18 has won the digital rights in the same region along with media rights (both TV and digital) across three global regions, comprising Australia and New Zealand, the UK and South Africa, for a combined INR 23,758 crore. Meanwhile, media rights for two other global regions -- the Middle East (INR 205 crore) and the USA (INR 258 crore) -- have gone to Times Internet.