IPL 2022 | Don’t deserve a place in in the Indian team right now, admits Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has stated that he doesn’t deserve a spot in the national team right now and should help his team win a game more often to be in the reckoning. Parag has also expressed his desire to own a batting slot in the lower order and wants to finish the games just like MS Dhoni used to do.

Riyan Parag has been one of the emerging youngsters in the Indian domestic circuit. However, IPL 2022 didn’t pan out very well for him while playing for Rajasthan Royals. He managed to score only 183 runs after playing all the games for his franchise. Parag was supposed to play the role of a finisher for his franchise but he failed to do it frequently.

Reflecting on his tenure in the recently concluded IPL Parag said admitted that he doesn’t deserve a place in the national team.

"Winning matches (for my team)... I did that in a couple of matches but that’s not enough," Parag told Sports Tak.

“If I can win six-seven matches for my team in a tournament only then I will be in the reckoning. Right now, even I won’t feel good if my name comes up in the probables (list) for the Indian team. I don’t deserve it right now. In the coming season, my confidence will rise if I can guide my team to more victories," he added.

While batting for the Rajasthan Royals in the lower order, Parag wasn’t able to finish the games for them regularly. However, captain Sanju Samson backed him and the batter looks forward to own his position in the lower order and finish the games consistently in the future.

“Definitely happy with my batting position. I am not happy with the way I have batted though. I want to own that 6-7 spot. If you look around, only MS Dhoni’s name will come to your mind as someone who has established the role of a finisher. I approaching that, trying to learn and hopefully will be able to implement all my experience from next year onwards," he said.