IND vs SA | The aggressive Yuzvendra Chahal was on show in third T20I, states Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra is of the opinion that Yuzvendra Chahal bowled with an aggressive mindset and he picked three wickets as a result in the third T20I against South Africa. Nehra also added that Chahal completely destroyed the middle order as he trapped them with his flight bowling a match-winning spell.

India won the third T20I of the series against South Africa and Yuzvendra Chahal played a big part in it. India posted a total of 179/5 in the first innings and a superb bowling performance from them helped the team to win. Harshal Patel picked four wickets for 25 runs while Chahal scalped three after conceding 20 runs. Chahal’s spell turned the game in the favour of the Indian team and he relied on traditional leg-spin deliveries to dismiss batters.

Ashish Nehra also praised the spinner saying he was bowling with an attacking mindset.

“The aggressive Chahal was on show today, the one we know. He varied his length and pace very well today. After the last match, Chahal must have thought that he was a little defensive,” Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

Chahal picked crucial wickets of Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen destroying the opposition middle order. His spell reduced South Africa from 38/2 to 71/5 and turned the game in favour of the hosts. Chahal spun the ball well bowling flighted deliveries. He deceived the batters in flight also winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

"Chahal had completely trapped the batters with his flight. He completely took the middle order apart by himself and by the time he was done with his first three overs, the match was well out of South Africa's grasp,” he explained.

"Chahal and India ticked most of the boxes, especially in the second innings. So, they will definitely take confidence from this match. While we all know what Chahal is capable of, the fact is he missed the squad for the World Cup last time.”