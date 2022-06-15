IND vs SA | Rishabh Pant might find it hard to be in the team if he continues to struggle, opines Irfan Pathan

Rishabh Pant registered his maiden win in international cricket as captain on Tuesday against South Africa. Also, the team kept themselves alive in the series. However, the form of Rishabh Pant has been a worry for them. Pant has scored 723 runs at an average of 23.32 and strike rate of 126.18. In the series so far, he has scores of 29, 5, and 6. Reflecting on his poor run of form. Irfan Pathan has said that Pant might find it difficult to cement his place in the team if his struggle with the bat continues.