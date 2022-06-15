IND vs SA | Going after bowlers was not about being reckless or rash, asserts Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has stated that the approach of going after the bowlers is not reckless or rash but it is about a batter backing himself and putting pressure on opposition bowlers. Ruturaj played a knock of 57 runs from 35 balls and his innings helped the team post a decent total of 179/5.

India have kept themselves alive in the five-match T20I series against South Africa as they won the third match and the series scoreline is now 2-1. India posted a total of 179/5 and Ruturaj Gaikwad returning to form would be a good sign for the team. Ruturaj scored 57 runs from 35 balls and managed a 97-run opening stand with Ishan Kishan. He played an attacking knock hitting seven fours and two sixes in a half-century.

Reflecting on his innings, Ruturaj said that the tactic of going after the bowlers was not reckless or rash but it was about showing the intent.

“Going after the bowlers was not about being reckless or playing rash shots. I think we as a batting unit have some strength, certain shots we play as individuals. It is about backing ourselves and putting pressure on the bowlers,” Gaikwad said after the match.

"Just making sure that you are showing the intent, no matter if you are playing first ball or second ball, or you are set, even if you are batting at 30-40, if it is there in your area, in your strength, just have to go for it, that is what the thinking is about."

Gaikwad’s form in the IPL 2022 was patchy as he scored 368 runs at just 26.29 including three fifties. This was his first season since his IPL debut where his average was below 40 and it was also one of the reasons behind CSK not qualifying for playoffs this edition. Sharing his views on his performance in IPL 2022, Ruturaj said that the wickets were slightly bowling-friendly this time and also added that he focuses on staying consistent mentally.

"In the IPL, the wicket was slightly bowler-friendly. There was no flat wicket, it was two-paced, the ball was turning, and there was some swing. So 3-4 games in IPL, I got out to good balls where in some dismissals, some good shots went to the fielder's hand, it is part of T20 cricket,” he explained.

"You will have off days and really bad days. It is a matter of staying consistent mentally, trusting your process."