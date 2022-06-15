ENG vs NZ 2022 | Jonny Bairstow’s onslaught thrashes New Zealand in 2nd Test, England secure memorable win

England were chasing 298 on Day 5 of the second Test. Coming at No. 5, Jonny Bairstow staged a stupendous show, reaching to hundred in just 77 balls, which was the second-fastest by an Englishman in Tests. He continued to charge, smacking seven sixes and 14 fours in his knock of 92-ball 136 before being dismissed by Trent Boult. But he was ably supported by Ben Stokes to pull off a heist. The England Test captain scored 75 off 70 balls, laced with 10 fours and four sixes, to help his side get 160 more runs in the post-tea session.