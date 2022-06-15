ENG vs NZ 2022 | Jonny Bairstow’s onslaught thrashes New Zealand in 2nd Test, England secure memorable win

Today at 9:53 AM
Jonny Bairstow's counter-attacking 92-ball 136, coupled with Ben Stokes' entertaining 70-ball 75, helped England chase a stiff target of 299 on the final day of the second Test against New Zealand on Tuesday. In the process, England also took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.
England could not have asked for more to begin new era in Test cricket under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. After a thrilling win at Lord's against the world champions New Zealand in the first of the three-match series, they took an unassailable lead of 2-0 on Tuesday with a memorable win at Trent Bridge.
England were chasing 298 on Day 5 of the second Test. Coming at No. 5, Jonny Bairstow staged a stupendous show, reaching to hundred in just 77 balls, which was the second-fastest by an Englishman in Tests. He continued to charge, smacking seven sixes and 14 fours in his knock of 92-ball 136 before being dismissed by Trent Boult. But he was ably supported by Ben Stokes to pull off a heist. The England Test captain scored 75 off 70 balls, laced with 10 fours and four sixes, to help his side get 160 more runs in the post-tea session.
England were down to 93/4 at one point before Stokes and Bairstow recovered the innings. The duo forged a 179-run stand for the fifth wicket to help their side win a Test match which will be remembered for a long time.
Series in the bag👏— ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2022
Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes wreaked havoc in the final session to guide England to a memorable win against New Zealand.#WTC23 | #ENGvNZ | https://t.co/xW0JYYwh7o pic.twitter.com/gDzAx4bi7I
