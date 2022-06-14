WATCH | England captain Ben Stokes brings out ‘no-look’ run-out against New Zealand during second Test

On Day 4 during New Zealand's second innings, Stokes did something after which commentators, as well as the spectators, were in awe. During the 43rd over, he came to bowl his seventh. He started off with a fullish delivery around off-stump, and a well-set Will Young played that towards the square leg region. But Ollie Pope was there and picked up the ball so quickly that Young, along with Daryl Mitchell, got confused while running at the crease.