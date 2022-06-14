WATCH | England captain Ben Stokes brings out ‘no-look’ run-out against New Zealand during second Test

Today at 1:47 PM
Ben Stokes has been considered one of the most valuable players across the world due to his all-round abilities. The England Test captain is an excellent athlete as well, and it again proved on Monday when he brought out a no-look run-out at Trent Bridge during their second Test versus New Zealand.
Ben Stokes began his England captaincy with an impressive five-wicket win against world champions New Zealand in the first of the three-match Test series at Lord's. The second Test match, taking place at Trent Bridge, might get a result as well. At stumps on Day 4, New Zealand reached 224/7 in the second innings, taking a lead of 238 runs.
On Day 4 during New Zealand's second innings, Stokes did something after which commentators, as well as the spectators, were in awe. During the 43rd over, he came to bowl his seventh. He started off with a fullish delivery around off-stump, and a well-set Will Young played that towards the square leg region. But Ollie Pope was there and picked up the ball so quickly that Young, along with Daryl Mitchell, got confused while running at the crease.
Pope saw the opportunity and took some time before throwing the ball to Stokes at the non-strikers' end. However, it was not a perfect throw to complete the run-out, but Stokes did not even look at the stumps to get things done in a hurry. It was spot-on from the English captain, and Young, after scoring 56 off 113 balls, departed because of his stupendous athleticism.
Here's the video of that run-out:
Unreal fielding Stokesy and Pope 🏴#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/tH1nzsWrtl— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 13, 2022
