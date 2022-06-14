Sachin Tendulkar's record 'insurmountable', states Sunil Gavaskar

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest batters to have ever played the game. The legendary batter has scored a mind-boggling 15,921 runs in Test cricket which is the highest by any batter ever. Australian great Ricky Ponting and South Africa's Jacques Kallis with over thirteen thousand runs each are the ones who came the closest to him. However, one batter who has made headlines is Joe Root as his rich vein of form has led to a debate about whether he will be the one to break Sachin's record in Test cricket.