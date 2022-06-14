Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav top three for me in T20 World Cup, opines Gautam Gambhir

The T20 world cup that took place in UAE last year was disastrous for the Indian team and they could not even reach the semi-finals. Since then, the debate of who should bat at the top of the order for the country has been an ongoing one. Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir had his say regarding the same. Gambhir picked Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav as his top three batters for the T20 world cup.