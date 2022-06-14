Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav top three for me in T20 World Cup, opines Gautam Gambhir

Today at 5:06 PM
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has said that he would like to see Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the top three for the T20 World Cup. The former left-handed batter left KL Rahul and Virat Kohli out of the team which could be a bold prediction by the former cricketer.
India's cricket team is preparing for the T20 world cup which is scheduled to take place later this year in Australia. They have been trying different combinations so that they can be sure who they want on the flight to Australia. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been the top three batters for the country for quite some time.
The T20 world cup that took place in UAE last year was disastrous for the Indian team and they could not even reach the semi-finals. Since then, the debate of who should bat at the top of the order for the country has been an ongoing one. Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir had his say regarding the same. Gambhir picked Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav as his top three batters for the T20 world cup.
"Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma to open, and Suryakumar Yadav at number 3 for me," Gambhir was quoted as saying on Star Sports.
The former left-handed batter was also concerned about Yuzvendra Chahal's form. He feels that giving 40-50 runs in a game if you pick 2-3 wickets otherwise it is a problem.
"Even if you give 50 runs in 4 overs, then you need to get 3 wickets to be in a situation to help your team win. But if you give 40 or 50 in 4 overs and get only a wicket, it's a problem," he added.
