IPL Media Rights | Never thought IPL numbers would be this much after 15 years, asserts Sunil Gavaskar

The BCCI is set to grow even richer by at least INR 45,000 crore as the rights for the TV and the digital broadcasting for only the Indian subcontinent hit INR 44,070 crore on Day 2 of the auction in Mumbai, on Monday. For a five-year period from 2023 to 2027, the BCCI was assured of Rs 44,070 crore for 410 matches from the auction of Packages A and B for broadcasting in the Indian subcontinent. The numbers of the money were almost three times higher than Star India had paid for the TV and digital rights in 2017 for the 2018-2022 cycle.