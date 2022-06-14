IND vs SA | Surprised with Ruturaj Gaikwad's stride, states Sanjay Bangar

Today at 6:07 PM
Sanjay Bangar has voiced his concerns regarding Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting technique as he feels that the young batter's stride is probably hindering his progress. However, Bangar feels that the young Indian batter should be given a long rope as he has the potential to do well for India.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has done well for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and will be hoping to do well for the country as well. The young opening batter playing alongside Ishan Kishan in the series but has not been able to impress with the bat so far. In the five games that the young batter has played so far, he has only managed to score 63 runs and he needs to turn this around quickly.
Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar spoke about Ruturaj Gaikwad and pointed out a technical flaw in his batting which he feels is not allowing the youngster from scoring big runs.
“I feel in the batting, Ruturaj Gaikwad should be given one more opportunity although I was slightly surprised with the length of his stride. Was it necessary? I think it might have been a predetermined attempt from him," Sanjay Bangar said on Star Sports.
Bangar further added that Gaikwad's big stride is coming in the way of him playing an attacking shot.
“You cannot play an attacking shot if you take such a big stride because all your weight is on the back foot, and that is why he sliced the ball and it went towards point. The Indian team has a lot of expectations from Ruturaj Gaikwad, they see him as a future top-order batter, so his performance will certainly come under the microscope," he added.
