IND vs SA | South Africa knows how to stop Shreyas Iyer from scoring runs, reckons Aakash Chopra

Today at 5:42 PM
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons that South Africa has found a way to keep Shreyas Iyer quiet during the ongoing series against India. The right-handed batter has scored decent runs in the last two games but has not been able to tee off against the South African bowling line-up.
Shreyas Iyer is one of the most important batters in the current Indian line-up under Rishabh Pant's captaincy. The right-handed batter is batting at number three and has managed to score 36 and 40 in the last two games against the South African team. Since the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Iyer has batted well consistently for the side. However, he has not looked as threatening as he was against Sri Lanka during this series.
Iyer's strike rate has dipped a bit and he has not been able to go after the South African fast bowlers like he would want to. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons South Africa has found a way to keep Shreyas Iyer quiet and that's by using their pacers against whom he has looked a bit uncomfortable.
“Actually, he has fared well against pacers of other teams but South African pacers have figured out how to keep him quiet. They know how to stop Shreyas Iyer from scoring runs. Whenever he plays spin (bowling), Shreyas scores plenty of runs but can’t expect to be playing spinners all the time," Aakash Chopra said.
It will be interesting to see how Shreyas Iyer approaches the third T20I as the series is on the line.
