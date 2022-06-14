IND vs SA | South Africa knows how to stop Shreyas Iyer from scoring runs, reckons Aakash Chopra

Shreyas Iyer is one of the most important batters in the current Indian line-up under Rishabh Pant's captaincy. The right-handed batter is batting at number three and has managed to score 36 and 40 in the last two games against the South African team. Since the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Iyer has batted well consistently for the side. However, he has not looked as threatening as he was against Sri Lanka during this series.