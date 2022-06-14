IND vs SA | Rishabh Pant panics a little bit whenever a match becomes tight, opines Wasim Jaffer

India are up against South Africa in a five-match T20I series and are trailing by 2-0. Rishabh Pant has been leading the side for the series as KL Rahul was ruled out due to a groin injury. Pant is yet to win an international game as a captain as they lost both the matches. Courtesy of these defeats, Pant’s captaincy has been under criticism by some former cricketers. Wasim Jaffer is the new name to join the list by saying that the batter-wicketkeeper panics whenever it becomes a close contest.