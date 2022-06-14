IND vs SA | India will not make changes in playing XI, opines Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra has said that the Indian team will not tweaker with their playing XI in third T20I unless there is a big change in the playing conditions. Nehra further stated that it is unlikely that Avesh Khan will be dropped as he bowled three overs in the last match and conceded only 17 runs.

India have lost the first two matches of the five-match T20I series and will need to win the third T20I as a defeat will also take away the series from them. The lack of wicket-taking ability in India’s bowling unit has been an issue of concern for them in both matches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked five wickets in two matches but none other than him was able to make an impact.

As a result, there have been many calls to include Umran Malik or Arshdeep Singh in the squad. Avesh Khan might be dropped from the squad if either of the bowlers will be included in the team. However, Ashish Nehra have a different view on the topic and is of the opinion that there will be no changes in the Indian team in the third T20I.

“It is not like you've lost nine matches or something. It is just two games and its because the other team played well. So unless there is a big change in the conditions, it is going to be the same team. The other players who are sitting outside, when they get a chance to play even they will be given a run of four or five matches," Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

“Avesh Khan has not done too badly. He wasn't even bowled completely (in the second T20I). So unless they want to add one more fast bowler or else if they feel two spinners are less, it is better to go with the same eleven,” he added.

In the second T20I India posted a total of 148/6 in the first innings. In response, the visitors chased it with four wickets in hand and eight balls to spare. Axar Patel was given the 12th over of the inning and Nehra thinks that it was too late to bring him into the bowling attack.

"It was going to be difficult (to defend 149) in the second T20I despite them taking three wickets (in the powerplay). Rishabh Pant should be looking at how the middle overs went. Harshal Patel is the kind of bowler who does the job in the death overs but Axar Patel should not be brought on so late in the match. It is not like there is a guarantee that he would have taken wickets if he was brought on earlier but Pant should be seeing if he could have done that during this match,” he explained.