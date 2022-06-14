IND vs SA 2022 | India are missing KL Rahul quite a lot, states Aakash Chopra

Today at 10:17 AM
Following India's back-to-back defeats against South Africa in the first two T20Is, Aakash Chopra has stated that India are missing KL Rahul 'quite a lot' in the ongoing five-match series. Rahul, who was supposed to lead India against South Africa, was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury.
India are currently 2-0 down in the five-match T20I series under Rishabh Pant's captaincy. They will be looking to keep the series alive by winning the third match on June 14, taking place in Visakhapatnam. It would be tough contest for Pant and Co. and there are expected to be a few changes in their lineup due to a below-par collective performance in the last two games.
Speaking about the third T20I match preview between two sides on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted an important aspect behind India's lacklustre batting display in Cuttack during their last match. Chopra pointed out the major absence of KL Rahul, who was supposed to be India's captain for this series until he was ruled out due to a groin injury. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who got the opportunity in Rahul's absence, made little impact as well.
Chopra also included India's two batting sensations names -- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma -- whom opponents fear whenever they walk into the middle.
"Quite a bit (India are missing Rahul). When the opposition sees names like Rahul, Rohit and Virat missing in India’s batting order, their confidence is of a different level. But when a team wins, no one misses anyone," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
"No one is saying South Africa is missing (Aiden) Markram or (Quinton) de Kock. The opposite happens when the team loses."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.