IND vs SA 2022 | Execution from bowlers as well as batters was spot-on, says Rishabh Pant

Today at 11:03 PM
Rishabh Pant has said that it was a display of perfect execution from bowlers and batters after winning his first international game as a captain against South Africa. Pant also added that the team will look to finish the match with a better margin in the upcoming matches of the series.
India have kept themselves alive in the series with a victory in the third T20I. Courtesy of their brilliant bowling, India won the game by 48 runs to make the series scoreline 2-1. Defending a target of 180, Indian bowlers bowled in right areas to bundle out the opposition. Harshal Patel picked four wickets but Yuzvendra Chahal provided crucial breakthroughs of Dwaine Pretorious, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klassen. Chahal scalped three wickets for 20 runs in his spell. After the win, Pant praised the bowler for their efforts and also stated that the spinners played a key role in the win.
“The execution was spot-on from the bowlers and the batters. In India, spinners play a big role and there is pressure on them, when they come off nicely then matches like this happen,” Pant said in the post-match presentation.
Earlier in the match, India had a flying start as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan both scored half-centuries. Ruturaj scored 57 runs while Ishan played a knock of 54 runs. They were poised on 128/2 by the end of 13 overs and were heading towards a total of around 200. However, the continuous fall of the wickets in the second half of the innings cut them short to 179/5. Pant said that the team will look to improve this area in the next match and will look to win with a better margin.
“When you get a good start, it's difficult for a new batter to come in and go big straightaway. We lost too many wickets. We'll look to improve in the next match. We have to make sure that we finish the game with a bigger margin,” he explained.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.