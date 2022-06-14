IND vs SA 2022 | Execution from bowlers as well as batters was spot-on, says Rishabh Pant

Earlier in the match, India had a flying start as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan both scored half-centuries. Ruturaj scored 57 runs while Ishan played a knock of 54 runs. They were poised on 128/2 by the end of 13 overs and were heading towards a total of around 200. However, the continuous fall of the wickets in the second half of the innings cut them short to 179/5. Pant said that the team will look to improve this area in the next match and will look to win with a better margin.