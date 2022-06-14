IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Ruturaj Gaikwad 'owning' Anrich Nortje despite nasty bouncer

Today at 7:43 PM
A sharp bouncer from an explosive pace bowler usually surprises batters and troubles them even getting a body blow sometimes. In the third T20I between India and South Africa, Anrich Nortje bowled a nasty bouncer to Ruturaj Gaikwad which struck his helmet grill but still resulted in a four.
After losing the first two matches of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, India have started well in the third game. South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first but the opposition batters have batted well so far in the game. Ruturaj Gaikwad was struggling at the start but he settled by smacking five fours in an over from Anrich Nortje. However, one remarkable incident happened in the over which surprised everyone.
Anrich Nortje was bowling the fifth over of the innings and Ruturaj hit two boundaries on the first two balls with a square cut and a pull respectively. However, Nortje made a comeback on the third ball as he bowled a brilliant bouncer to surprise the batter. The ball hit Ruturaj’s helmet grill but surprisingly it went for four runs. The batter then hit two more fours in a row and smacked five in the over.
