IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Avesh Khan's brilliant catch dismissing Temba Bavuma

The shortest format of the game has often seen some terrific catches in the outfield but fast bowlers being in the thick of things is rare. One such incident happened during the third T20I when Avesh Khan took a superb catch inside the 30-yard circle to dismiss South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma.
India is playing against South Africa in the third T20I of the series at Vizag and Rishabh Pant's men have managed to get a decent total on the board after batting first. Temba Bavuma won the toss and it was on Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to get the team off to a flying start in the powerplay. The young openers smashed the South African bowlers all around the park as they stitched a 97-run partnership for the first wicket. Both batters scored fifties before being dismissed. Following this, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya tried to take the team ahead but skipper Pant once again was dismissed due to poor shot selection.
Hardik Pandya (31 from 21) batted till the end and made sure India set a target of 180 for the visitors in a must-win game. South Africa started the chase well and it looked like they were in control. But, on the final ball of the third over which was being bowled by Axar Patel, the South African captain tried to clear the in-field in the hopes of getting a boundary. However, Avesh Khan who was standing at mid-on put in a brilliant dive to take an excellent catch as the ball was going away from his and yet he managed to take it.
Here is how the internet reacted:
Avesh Khan gets Bavuma! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CQ4qNWqwmA— SportsWithAnand (@sportswithanand) June 14, 2022
What a catch avesh khan ❤️🔥— Nav (@navkhairra3) June 14, 2022
Axar patel strikes bavuma goes.....— Pratham V (@PrathamVidhya) June 14, 2022
Yaahh Gone he is Gone,— Sport Enthusiast (@frolic_waseem) June 14, 2022
Here I have Spotted the @Divyol logo in today's 3rd T20I match of #INDvsSA— Krishna Kant Jaju (@K_kantjaju12) June 14, 2022
Bavuma 's wicket is always to make sure SA wins it early— v. (@v1mal7) June 14, 2022
Can we just say that the decision to bowl Axar and Yuzi here was pretty decent decision— Mohit Katta (@MohitKattaC1733) June 14, 2022
Axar gets 1st wkt. Good catch by Avesh.— Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) June 14, 2022
