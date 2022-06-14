IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Avesh Khan's brilliant catch dismissing Temba Bavuma

Hardik Pandya (31 from 21) batted till the end and made sure India set a target of 180 for the visitors in a must-win game. South Africa started the chase well and it looked like they were in control. But, on the final ball of the third over which was being bowled by Axar Patel, the South African captain tried to clear the in-field in the hopes of getting a boundary. However, Avesh Khan who was standing at mid-on put in a brilliant dive to take an excellent catch as the ball was going away from his and yet he managed to take it.