    IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant's sharp catch sends Dwaine Pretorius packing

    Rishabh Pant took a sharp catch to dismiss Dwaine Pretorius

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:52 PM

    Wicketkeeping is a tough job and it becomes more difficult to catch sharp edges behind the stumps to quality spinners. Rishabh Pant was involved in such a situation as he grabbed a sharp catch brilliantly which sent back Dwaine Pretorious to the pavilion on 20 to the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal.

    After posting a target of 180 in the first innings, India have performed well with the bowl so far. Courtesy of the half-centuries from both the openers and a little cameo at the end from Hardik Pandya helped them post a decent total. Defending the target, Indian bowlers were bowling with a good rhythm from the start. 

    The visitors lost their three wickets on a total of 40 and the spinners were bowling well. Yuzvendra Chahal was getting the bowl to turn and he came to bowl the 9th over of the innings. Dwaine Pretorius was facing him and Chahal bowled a quicker and flatter delivery on the last ball of over. Pretorious tried to play it to the square of the wicket but nicked it in the attempt. Rishabh Pant was quick to react and he grabbed an absolutely sharp catch. His brilliance behind the stumps ended Pretorious’ stay at the crease. 

