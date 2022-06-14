IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant's sharp catch sends Dwaine Pretorius packing

The visitors lost their three wickets on a total of 40 and the spinners were bowling well. Yuzvendra Chahal was getting the bowl to turn and he came to bowl the 9th over of the innings. Dwaine Pretorius was facing him and Chahal bowled a quicker and flatter delivery on the last ball of over. Pretorious tried to play it to the square of the wicket but nicked it in the attempt. Rishabh Pant was quick to react and he grabbed an absolutely sharp catch. His brilliance behind the stumps ended Pretorious’ stay at the crease.