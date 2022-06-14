IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as India beat South Africa by 48 runs

As South Africa came out to bat they did not look comfortable as the new ball was moving around a bit. Temba Bavuma was the first man to get dismissed following which India did not allow South Africa free runs. Pant's captaincy was on point as he marshaled his troops really well and bringing the spinner on during the powerplay proved to be a masterstroke as both Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal delivered. Harshal Patel took the important wicket of David Miller to put South Africa on the backfoot. Heinrich Klassen was the only batter who looked threatening but was dismissed for 29.