    IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as India beat South Africa by 48 runs

    India won the third T20I against South Africa.

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:31 PM

    India beat South Africa in the third T20I by 48 runs to register their first win of the series and keep the series alive. This victory is also Rishabh Pant's first as captain which will be a huge relief for him as he had lost the previous two games against the Proteas in New Delhi and Cuttack

    India defeated South Africa by 48 runs to register their first win of the series after having faced two consecutive losses in the previous two games. This is also the first victory for Rishabh Pant as captain and he did impress with the way he rotated his bowlers and made sure things were difficult for the South African batters. The plans were executed perfectly by the Indian bowlers as they kept things tight and took wickets at regular intervals as the chase of 180 got too far from the South African team.

    After winning the toss, Temba Bavuma opted to field first. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed fifties and made sure India got off to a flying start. South Africa did manage to get back in the game after getting quick wickets in the middle phase. But, they were playing catch up throughout the game as Hardik Pandya's knock of 31 made sure India had a competitive total on board.

    As South Africa came out to bat they did not look comfortable as the new ball was moving around a bit. Temba Bavuma was the first man to get dismissed following which India did not allow South Africa free runs. Pant's captaincy was on point as he marshaled his troops really well and bringing the spinner on during the powerplay proved to be a masterstroke as both Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal delivered. Harshal Patel took the important wicket of David Miller to put South Africa on the backfoot. Heinrich Klassen was the only batter who looked threatening but was dismissed for 29. 

    Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 20 runs and Harshal Patel took 4 for 25 in 3.1 overs and was the pick of the bowlers.

    Here is how the internet reacted:

    WHAT AN MATCH!

    PERMANENT!

    FINALLY!

    YES!

    WE WON!

    THE BEST!

    RUTURAJ!

    LOL!

    SENSATIONAL!

    GOOD!

    DON!

