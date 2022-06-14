IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as India beat South Africa by 48 runs

Today at 10:31 PM
India defeated South Africa by 48 runs to register their first win of the series after having faced two consecutive losses in the previous two games. This is also the first victory for Rishabh Pant as captain and he did impress with the way he rotated his bowlers and made sure things were difficult for the South African batters. The plans were executed perfectly by the Indian bowlers as they kept things tight and took wickets at regular intervals as the chase of 180 got too far from the South African team.
After winning the toss, Temba Bavuma opted to field first. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed fifties and made sure India got off to a flying start. South Africa did manage to get back in the game after getting quick wickets in the middle phase. But, they were playing catch up throughout the game as Hardik Pandya's knock of 31 made sure India had a competitive total on board.
As South Africa came out to bat they did not look comfortable as the new ball was moving around a bit. Temba Bavuma was the first man to get dismissed following which India did not allow South Africa free runs. Pant's captaincy was on point as he marshaled his troops really well and bringing the spinner on during the powerplay proved to be a masterstroke as both Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal delivered. Harshal Patel took the important wicket of David Miller to put South Africa on the backfoot. Heinrich Klassen was the only batter who looked threatening but was dismissed for 29.
Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 20 runs and Harshal Patel took 4 for 25 in 3.1 overs and was the pick of the bowlers.
Here is how the internet reacted:
WHAT AN MATCH!
#TeamIndia makes a strong comeback after 2 losses from the first 2 T20Is 🤩#YuziChahal and #harshalpatel took 7 wickets combined to help India win by 48 runs 💥💥#INDvsSAT20 #SAvIND #Ruturaj pic.twitter.com/WooaGiVHiJ— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) June 14, 2022
PERMANENT!
Form is temporary, Yuzi Chahal is permanent.🔝 performance!#BelieveInBlue #YuziChahal #INDvsSA #Analystique pic.twitter.com/S0AkGR3lZn— Analystique_Cricket (@Analystique_c) June 14, 2022
FINALLY!
Finally 😩#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/UbkjxnFqeX— Riaaaaa (@riaa0riaa) June 14, 2022
YES!
#HarshalPatel has ticked his spot for India's #WorldCup squad #INDvsSA— Alok Katyayan (@AlokKatyayan619) June 14, 2022
WE WON!
Chahal can do nothing wrong tonight.— DailyNews (@news_daily0) June 14, 2022
Top catch from him.#INDvsSA | #INDvSA | #CricketTwitter
THE BEST!
Chahal and Harshal#Cricket #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/3Np7pumlVa— 𝕭𝖍𝖆𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖆𝖙𝖍 𝕻𝖆𝖙𝖊𝖑 🇮🇳 🕉️ (@_BhagirathPatel) June 14, 2022
RUTURAJ!
The stat in quoted pic might happen (Sa Not losing Loi series in India) but their winning streak on Men in Blue in 2022 ends as Rutu, Ishan and Hardik with bat coupled excellently by Excellent spell of Yuzi as India comes back professionally at Vizag. Onto Rajkot.#INDvsSA https://t.co/Ace53pwhyq pic.twitter.com/uKXM5awps0— Mani Viratfied 👑❤️ (@MViratfied) June 14, 2022
LOL!
Toota hai South Africa ka ghamand,jeet gai India #INDvsSA— Rishabh shah (@Pun_Intended___) June 14, 2022
SENSATIONAL!
Chahal was sensational 👏👏. #INDvSA #TeamIndia #INDvsSA #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/H10MA7euMF— Gurbinder Kaur (@GKS_18) June 14, 2022
GOOD!
Good comeback by #TeamIndia not easy to bounce back after 2-0 in a series👏#INDvsSA #Proteas— Anil Babu Munubolu (@abmunubolu) June 14, 2022
DON!
Finally an Indian captain manages to defeat this South African Don! #RishabhPant #INDvSA #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/xGJFpiEIfK— Abhishek Tripathi (@abhithecomic) June 14, 2022
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Rishabh Pant
- Ishan Kishan
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- India Vs South Africa
- India Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
