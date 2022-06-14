BCCI announces significant hike in monthly pensions of former players, umpires.

After an exponential growth in IPL Media Rights value, the BCCI has announced a significant hike in the monthly pensions of former cricketers (men and women) and umpires. With effect from June 1, existing monthly pensions of theirs, including 900 personnel, have been revised to substantial numbers.

On Monday, the Board of Cricket Control in India ( BCCI) announced a substantial hike in monthly pensions of former cricketers (both men and women) and former umpires. The first-class players, who earlier received INR 15,000 will now get INR 30,000 while former Test cricketers, who were paid INR 37,500, will now get INR 60,000. Those who received INR 50,000 pension will now get INR 70,000. On the other hand, the women internationals, who got INR 30,000, will now receive INR 52,500.

Meanwhile, the first-class cricketers who retired before 2003, will now have a revised pension from INR 22,500 to INR 45,000. With that, a total of around 900 personnel would get benefits from this decision.

“It is essential that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of. The players remain the lifeline and as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in a statement.

“I’m pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100 pc raise,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

“The welfare of our cricketers, be it former and present, is a top priority, and increasing pension amounts is a step in that direction.”

Further, BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal commented, "The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution. Whatever the BCCI is today, it is because of the contribution of its former cricketers and umpires."